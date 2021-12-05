JPSO: Man killed in Harvey hotel shooting

HARVEY.La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning in Harvey.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, around 4:30 am, deputies, were dispatched to a report of gunfire at a hotel in the 2200 block of Westbank Expressway.

As they checked the area, they located a male victim inside one of the rooms.

According to reports, the victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

JPSO pronounce the man dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin. There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.