MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in Marrero on Saturday, June 3rd.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO), the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Melba Place around 8:40 p.m.
At arrival, deputies located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died on the scene.
JPSO is working to gather a possible suspect or motive.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the crime can contact the JPSO at (504)-364-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).
