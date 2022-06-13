HARVEY, LA (WGNO) – The Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Harvey that happened Monday morning.

Deputies said at about 9:00, they were called to the 4200 block of Lac St. Pierre Drive on a report of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, JPSO said a man was found inside of the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information is available at this time and the Sheriff’s Office is in the process of locating the suspect and motive.

The victim’ s identity will be held until his family is notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.