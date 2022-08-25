METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— An investigation is underway in Jefferson Parish after detectives say a man was found dead at a Metairie home on Thursday.

According to the JPSO, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Pasadena Avenue for a report of a disturbance. When detectives arrived, they found the man unresponsive, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity has been withheld until the completion of an autopsy.

The JPSO has not yet determined a suspect or motive in the case, which has been classified as a homicide. Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.

