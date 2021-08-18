JPSO: Man fatally shot in Old Jefferson late Tuesday night

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday night Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a homicide in Old Jefferson.

According to Sherrif Joseph Lopinto, around 9 a.m., JPSO headquarters received a call about a man being shot inside a home in the 700 block of Parkway Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until a family member can be notified. 

The suspected shooter was on the scene when deputies arrived and was detained.

