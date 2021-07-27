JPSO looking for alleged murder suspect’s Jeep Compass

Main image provided by JPSO of the vehicle suspected of transporting the alleged killer in a homicide in Harvey, La. on July 3, 2021.

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for what they believe is the suspect’s vehicle in a homicide incident that occurred on July 3 in the 1000 block of Inca Drive in Harvey, La.

The vehicle – as seen in feature image above and alternate photo below – is believed to be a black or dark-colored Jeep Compass with damage to the passenger side doors.

Alternate view provided by JPSO of the vehicle suspected of transporting the alleged killer in a homicide in Harvey, La. on July 3, 2021.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or its owner is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.