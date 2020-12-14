JPSO investigating apparent murder-suicide in Metairie

METAIRIE – Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Metairie.

According to JPSO, at around 11:00 am this morning, deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Beaulieu St. in reference to a disposition check. Upon entering the residence, they located a male and female deceased inside. It appears that the male shot and killed the female before taking his own life.

Their identities are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.