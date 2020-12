METAIRIE – Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred today in Metairie.

At around 3:00 pm, deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the 3300 block of Edenborn Avenue in reference to a deceased female at the location. An initial examination of the victim showed multiple wounds to her neck and back. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect or motive information available for release at this time.