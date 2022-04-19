METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Detectives in Jefferson Parish began investigating a homicide in Metairie late Monday night.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports around 10:40 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the intersection of North Dillon and Versailles streets.

When they arrived, deputies found a male victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

Other details of the shooting, including a suspect and a motive, were unclear.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.