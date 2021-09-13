JPSO investigates homicide in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a homicide in Metairie on Monday. According to a report from Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, at around 1:15 p.m., a deceased female was found inside a residence in the 500 block of North Upland Street.

The victim was suffering from multiple injuries, the report stated.

The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy have been performed.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld at this time for investigative reasons.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.