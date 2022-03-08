METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday evening, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a homicide.

According to police, the homicide happened in the 5900 block of Veterans Blvd.

JPSO reported the information around 4:30 p.m.

According to JPSO, around 3:55 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the parking lot in the 5900 block of Veterans Blvd.

When deputies arrived they located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

JPSO Sheriff Joseph Lopinto addressed the deadly shooting.

Officers detained one woman in relation to the incident.

We had reports of gun fire right around 3:55, our deputies were here on scene pretty quickly, we identified a female that was walking away and we were actually able to to detain her probably about a block west of here with a fire arm that she used in the homicide at this point in time. She is in custody I do not have the relationship between the two parties.” Sheriff Joseph Lopinto

According to police, the firearm was also recovered.

The identity of the people involved has not been identified.

We will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.