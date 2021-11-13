JPSO investigates homicide in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a homicide that occurred overnight in Metairie, La.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto stated in a report that at approximately 12:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the scene of the incident after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the 1600 block of South Arnoult Road.

According to the media release received by WGNO, upon arrival, deputies found a single male victim suffering from a gunshot wound while inside a vehicle in the area.

The victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.