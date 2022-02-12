MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal shooting that occurred before 12:45 p.m. on the West Bank Saturday.

According to a report from Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies responded to the 7200 block of Gentry Road in reference to the incident. Upon their arrival, they located a male victim outside a residence.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this homicide is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.