JPSO investigates Christmas Day homicide in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal shooting in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive on Christmas night.

According to a report received Sunday morning, the incident occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. when a male victim sustained a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JPSO’s Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.