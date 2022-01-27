MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday night, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a deadly shooting in Marrero.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reported around 7:20 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Mt. Kennedy.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.