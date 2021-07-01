JPSO: Four injured in shooting in Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Wednesday night the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a quadruple shooting in Marrero.

The shooting happened in the 6500 block of Lapalco Blvd.

Four individuals were injured in the incident according to JPSO.

A 34-year-old man and children ages 15, 4, and 10 months all suffered from gunshot injuries.

The man told deputies that a silver SUV pulled alongside his vehicle in a turning lane and shot into his vehicle multiple times.

Officers say the man was able to drive himself and the children to the hospital.

They arrived at the hospital just after 11 p.m.

Officers say the victims have non-life-threatening injuries, but the adult victim and the 4-year-old are now listed in more serious condition.

Investigators have not been able to confirm a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identities of the suspect(s) or the suspect vehicle is asked to call our Gun Violence Unit at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

