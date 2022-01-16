JPSO: Fatal shooting reported outside Marrero residence

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Getty Images

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a homicide in the 1000 block of Cohen Street early Saturday evening.

According to a report from Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched at 3:30 p.m. to the scene where they found a man shot to death outside of a residence.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News