JPSO: Fatal shooting reported outside Marrero residence

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a homicide in the 1000 block of Cohen Street early Saturday evening.

According to a report from Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched at 3:30 p.m. to the scene where they found a man shot to death outside of a residence.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.