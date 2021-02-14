JPSO: Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically wounded

METAIRIE, La. — Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that occurred Saturday in unincorporated Gretna.
At around 7:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of E. Monterey Court in reference to a shooting. Deputies found two victims outside of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.
One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other is in critical condition at a local hospital.
There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JPSO’s Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.