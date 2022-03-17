MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Police in Jefferson Parish are investigating after two teens were hospitalized after crashing a car into a canal on Wednesday, March 16.

According to police, the crash happened following an exchange between police and the two teenagers in which a weapon was fired by a JPSO deputy.

Sheriff Joesph Lopinto reports around 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious Toyota RAV4 near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Second Zion in Marrero. Police say the caller believed the vehicle may have been involved in gunfire in the area.

When they found the vehicle, police discovered the two teenagers who were believed to have been armed.

According to Lopinto, while deputies confronted the suspects, one deputy discharged his firearm. The suspects then drove away.

It is unclear why the deputy fired his weapon.

Deputies then followed the vehicle until it crashed into a canal on Plaza Drive. The two teenage suspects, both injured in the crash, then ran out of the car and away from the incident.

Police quickly apprehended one suspect in the 1900 block of Ames Boulevard. The other was located behind a business in the 6200 block of Lapalco Boulevard.

Both teens were taken to an area hospital for their injuries. JPSO says the two will be arrested following treatment. Additional information regarding the suspects will be withheld due to their ages.

After the car was removed from the canal, it was discovered that it had been stolen out of New Orleans.

Police continue to investigate the incident.