METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a Jefferson Parish Deputy in Metairie Saturday (April 22).
According to JPSO, deputies were looking for a man at a home in the 1700 block of Harvard Avenue wanted for questioning regarding a incident that took place earlier that night. At some point deputies arrived the suspect arrived at the home and exited a vehicle pointing a gun at deputies.
At least one deputy fired at the man hitting him. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The identity of the victim has not been released yet pending notification of next of kin.
The shooting remains under investigation.
