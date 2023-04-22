METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a Jefferson Parish Deputy in Metairie Saturday (April 22).

According to JPSO, deputies were looking for a man at a home in the 1700 block of Harvard Avenue wanted for questioning regarding a incident that took place earlier that night. At some point deputies arrived the suspect arrived at the home and exited a vehicle pointing a gun at deputies.

At least one deputy fired at the man hitting him. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting remains under investigation.

