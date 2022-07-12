MARRERO, La (WGNO) – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle they say may have been involved in a homicide on the Westbank Expressway Monday.

Previous investigations said a gunshot victim was found inside of an undescribed vehicle, on the westbound shoulder of Westbank Expressway near the Ames Boulevard offramp, suffering from multiple wounds to his body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Wednesday, JPSO released more information saying that the victim was possibly shot while heading west on the elevated portion of the expressway in a white 2004 Toyota 4Runner at about 6:40 p.m.

JP Deputies said the shooting most likely happened between Manhattan Blvd. and the Harvey Canal. Anyone that may have seen the vehicle or knows where it could be is asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.