JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Jefferson Parish jury has found 38-year-old Kenny Rojas guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend during a heated argument.

According to official court documents, Rojas shot and killed 30-year-old Lizeth Maldonado in the bedroom of her home in the 1200 block of Angus Drive in February 2022.

Police say Rojas accused Maldonado of having an affair before he pressed the barrel of his revolver against her left breast and fired one bullet.

At the time, the couple’s 12-year-old daughter was bathing when she heard the gunshot. The young girl ran to the bedroom and saw Rojas pointing the pistol at Maldonado.

The girl called police as her father fled.

Rojas turned himself in six hours later.

During the trial, Rojas’ attorneys suggested that Maldonado’s family influenced her daughter’s statement that her father shot her mother. They also argued that Maldonado held the gun and pointed it at their client and then at herself and that Rojas tried to disarm Maldonado, and during the tussle, the gun fired.

The jury found Rojas guilty.

Rojas’ sentencing hearing is set for May 17th, 2023. He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

