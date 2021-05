NEW ORLEANS — The father of Saints superfan, Jarius “JJ” Robertson was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday.

Jordy Robertson admitted to stealing money from a GoFundMe campaign that was supposed to pay for his son’s medical expenses.

He also pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.

The 37-year-old native of St. John the Baptist Parish will also have to pay more than $115,000 in restitution to the people who donated money thinking it would be used to help his son.