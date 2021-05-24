Joint investigation leads to arrest of Thibodaux man on child exploitation charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A joint investigation led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Louisiana man who was charged with several child exploitation-related crimes Thursday.

Multiple agencies took part in an undercover child exploitation case that began on March 17, and during the investigation, those agencies identified Thibodaux resident Dillon Guidry as someone who allegedly had an online conversation with an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a juvenile, according to Louisiana State Police spokesperson Taylor J. Scrantz.

Guidry allegedly solicited and agreed to meet the person posing as a juvenile for sex. State troopers arrested Guidry Thursday after he arrived at the location he had allegedly agreed to meet the would-be juvenile at.

Guidry faces the following charges:

indecent behavior with a juvenile

computer-aided solicitation of a minor

attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile

pornography involving juveniles

possession of marijuana

The following agencies were involved with the investigation:

Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit – Baton Rouge Field Office

FBI

Department of Homeland Security

Louisiana Attorney General’s Office

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office