Joint investigation into meth trafficking organization leads to seizing of money, firearms and more in Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH, La., (BRPROUD) — Seven agencies contributed to a local investigation into what the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office calls a methamphetamine trafficking organization.
Agents were able to obtain search warrants which led to the seizure of a large amount of crystal meth, money and guns.
According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, “During the execution of the search warrants agents seized approximately 25 pounds of crystal methamphetamine valued at over $100,000, along with numerous firearms.”
Three individuals from Donaldsonville were arrested as part of this investigation.
Agents were able to apprehend Reshide Wooden, Raven Harris and Denzel Gray.
These law enforcement agencies helped with the investigation:
- Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Baton Rouge Police Department
- Drug Enforcement Agency
- Gonzales Police Department
- Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office
- East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
- St. Charles Parish Sheriff Office
IPSO believes “this trafficking organization is responsible for distributing large quantities of crystal methamphetamine throughout Iberville, Ascension, Assumption and East Baton Rouge Parishes.”
The investigation remains open and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office expects more arrests to come in the future.