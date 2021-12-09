Joint investigation into meth trafficking organization leads to seizing of money, firearms and more in Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH, La., (BRPROUD) — Seven agencies contributed to a local investigation into what the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office calls a methamphetamine trafficking organization.

Agents were able to obtain search warrants which led to the seizure of a large amount of crystal meth, money and guns.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, “During the execution of the search warrants agents seized approximately 25 pounds of crystal methamphetamine valued at over $100,000, along with numerous firearms.”

Image courtesy of Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office

Three individuals from Donaldsonville were arrested as part of this investigation.

Agents were able to apprehend Reshide Wooden, Raven Harris and Denzel Gray.





Images courtesy of Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office

These law enforcement agencies helped with the investigation:

Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office

Baton Rouge Police Department

Drug Enforcement Agency

Gonzales Police Department

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office

St. Charles Parish Sheriff Office

IPSO believes “this trafficking organization is responsible for distributing large quantities of crystal methamphetamine throughout Iberville, Ascension, Assumption and East Baton Rouge Parishes.”

The investigation remains open and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office expects more arrests to come in the future.