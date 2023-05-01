AVONDALE, La. (WGNO) — Detectives say a five-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Jefferson Parish over the weekend.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a five-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with a single gunshot wound to his body. He was later transferred to a second hospital for further treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies later learned the shooting happened at a home in the 100 block of Helen Drive in Avondale. Detectives say they found a firearm inside.

The cause of the shooting, including whether it was accidental, remains under investigation.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

