Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance in locating theft suspect

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a man wanted for theft valued at $80,000.

Malique Joseph, 22, of Chalmette is wanted for his connection to a theft case that occurred in April. A second suspect, Jalen Price, 23, of Kenner was arrested earlier this week for his connection to the the incident.

Jalen Price, 23, of Kenner

Malique Joseph, 22, of Chalmette

Joseph and Price are accused of taking $80,000 in cash from an armored car company that they were picking up as part of their former employment. In April, the two men removed an $80,000 deposit picked up from a local bank and hid the money, hoping to return later.

The money was noted to be missing during a May audit and the case was turned over to the JPSO. The money was recovered on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information on Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Naccari of the JPSO Burglary/Theft Section at (504)364-5300.