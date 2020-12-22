Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help with a fatal hit-and-run

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect vehicle and person of interest in the fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday morning in Metairie.

An investigation by JPSO’s Traffic Division, in conjunction with a Crimestoppers tip, has led to the identification of a silver 2008 Lexus LS as the suspect vehicle in this incident. It might display Louisiana license plate “391 CTM”.

Also identified as a person of interest is Bridget Benton, 56, last known to reside in Metairie. Benton is wanted for questioning in connection with the crash. She is a white female, about 5′ 6″ tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of either the suspect vehicle or Bridget Benton is asked to call the JPSO Traffic Division at 504-598-5880 or contact Crimestoppers.