DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RIVER RIDGE, La. (WGNO) — A former Jefferson Parish teacher appeared in court for the first time after deputies say he tried to pay a child for sex, resulting in his arrest last week.

According to Jefferson Parish Capt. Jason Rivarde, 40-year-old Lance Johnson was a teacher at Hazel Park School in River Ridge when the allegations reportedly occurred. It was there Rivarde says conversations happened between Johnson and a student, whom Johnson tried to pay the child to perform a sexual act.

The victim’s age was not disclosed, however, the school enrolls students from grades Pre-K to 8th grade. The child’s gender was also not released.

According to the JPSO website, Johnson was booked on Friday, Sept. 30 on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and soliciting for prostitution. We’re told that Johnson was in court for a bond hearing on Tuesday morning where it was decided he will be held without bond.

WGNO has reached out to the school for comment regarding Johnson’s arrest but has not received a response.

