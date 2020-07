Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a murder that left a man dead.

It happened in the 1900 Block of Clearview Parkway just before nine Sunday morning.

Deputies were called out to a shooting. When they arrived the man was lying in the doorway of an apartment.

The man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time, there is no suspect or motive.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.