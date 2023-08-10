METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputy and a man were hospitalized after a search for a stolen vehicle in Metairie turned violent.

According to deputies, they were called around 12:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a stolen vehicle near the corner of Clearview Parkway and West Napoleon Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies said they couldn’t locate the vehicle but continued to search.

The vehicle was later found at a gas station near the corner of Clearview Parkway and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Deputies say during an attempt to stop the vehicle at a red light, the driver reportedly backed into a police unit and then drove forward hitting a deputy that was near the front of his car.

The deputy reportedly fired shots into the front windshield hitting the suspect several times. Deputies say the suspect then crashed into another police unit before he fled the scene.

The driver reportedly went a short distance before coming to a stop on Veterans Boulevard.

Both the deputy and suspect were taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed in stable condition, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies.

No further details are available at this time. WGNO will release more information as it becomes available.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories