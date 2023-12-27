JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a car chase involving a vehicle possibly stolen from the New Orleans area.
According to deputies, the vehicle was spotted in Marrero.
WGNO crews spoke to officials who said they began to pursue the vehicle down the Westbank Expressway, onto the elevated portion, getting off at the Manhattan Boulevard exit where the driver crashed.
Deputies say two people exited the vehicle in an attempt to run away. One person was captured and arrested while the other remains on the run, according to deputies.
A perimeter was set up in an effort to capture the individual but was not successful.
No further details are available at this. WGNO will provide an update as more information becomes available.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Chilly tonight but a pleasant Thursday
- New Orleans doctor talks rise in flu cases following holiday season
- Zion Williamson scores 27 points, Pelicans beat West-leading Timberwolves 117-106
- ‘He gave him a nip’: Family dog saves teen from Florida house fire
- Louisiana Governor-elect Jeff Landry names leaders of GOHSEP, DNR and LWC