HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in Harvey overnight.

Deputies say around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 12, they responded to the call of a shooting in the 1500 block of Manhattan Boulevard. When they arrived, a man was found in a business parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from their injuries.

No further details are available at this time. JPSO is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The man’s identity will be released once his family is notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at (504)-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

