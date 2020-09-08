Jefferson Parish deputies investigate multiple deaths inside Metairie home

METAIRIE, LA — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of multiple people inside of a home in Metairie.

The scene is at a home in the 600 block of Jade Avenue. A little after 8:00 tonight, deputies say someone went to the home to check on the people who lived there. That person contacted the JPSO to say that the people needed medical attention.

At the scene, the JPSO reports finding two people dead inside the home from what appears to be gunshot wounds and a third person who appeared to have died from an overdose, based on evidence at the scene.

Deputies are calling the case a possible murder-suicide, but they are not releasing the names of the people involved or their relationship to one another.

WGNO will follow up on this story and report the latest information as soon as it is available.