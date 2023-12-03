MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Marrero on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Mount Kennedy Drive around 7 p.m.

At the scene, deputies said they found an unresponsive man in the road, suffering with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The JPSO did not release any additional information.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can call the JPSO Homicide Section at (504)-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.

