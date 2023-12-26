Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for the man they say is responsible for a homicide in Harvey on Christmas night.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies are searching for 23-year-old Talvis Keller. Deputies say around 10:00 p.m. on Dec. 25, they responded to the call of a shooting in the 1000 block of Manhattan Boulevard.

Upon arrival, an unresponsive man was found on the floor of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through investigation, deputies were able to identify Keller as the person responsible and began searching for him.

The victim’s identity will be released after the family is notified.

Deputies say anyone with information on where Keller may be is asked to contact JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504)-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts