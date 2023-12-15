Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Jefferson Parish correctional officer was arrested after allegedly trying to pass off drugs to an inmate on Sunday, Dec. 10.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Christopher Thomas, 30, of New Orleans, is accused of entering the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and trying to give drugs to an inmate. Though, he was arrested before he made contact with any inmates.

According to the spokesperson, Thomas has been a JPSO employee since 2015. He was fired when he was arrested.

He’s facing charges of possession of a schedule three narcotic, contraband in a correctional facility and malfeasance in office.

It’s been reported that more arrests may be made.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts