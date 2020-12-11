Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office identifies man shot in Metairie

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office has identified one of the two men fatally shot on Division Street in Metairie Thursday night.

Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich says 22-year-old Melvin Francis was shot multiple times and has ruled his death as a homicide. The Coroner’s Office says they are still trying to locate the family of the second man who died.

In all, four people were shot, two died and two were injured, but are expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Division at 504-364-5300.