GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, Jefferson Parish announced the opening of the parish’s first Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.

According to JP officials, the program is giving assistance to residents who receive water services through the City of Gretna Water Department or Jefferson Parish Department of Water.

Here is a list of requirements for eligibility:

Current Louisiana Driver’s License, Louisiana State Picture I.D. or Passport for ALL household members over 18 years

Proof of Residence if I.D. does not show service address (current lease, utility bill issued within last 30 days, or government document)

Social Security Cards for ALL members of the household or ITIN along with picture I.D. (card or government document)

Currently active account for Jefferson Parish or Gretna Water Departments

Proof of income for ALL household members. Income may consist of one or more of the following: Current social security and/or SSI Award Letter (2022 ALL PAGES) Bank statement may be used for SSA and/or income (dated within the last 30 days) Four (4) recent consecutive check stubs Section 8/Subsidized Housing-Utility Allowance (contract sheet and form 52667) Current copies of Unemployment Benefits, Workers Compensation Benefits, Alimony, Railroad Retirement, Veterans’ Benefits, private/government pensions, etc. Most recent copy of tax return and all scheduled for self-employed Zero Income Form for anyone 18 years and older in the household without income



Officials remind residents that only water and sewerage charges will be covered by the program.

Jefferson Parish officials stated that the program does not pay garbage service fees, mosquito control fees, or recreational service fees.

Residents can schedule an appointment from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at local Jefferson Parish community centers.