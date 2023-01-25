JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) says on January 20, an identity theft victim from Chattanooga, Tennessee called JPD to report his identity was being used in Jasper for employment.

Police say after an extensive investigation, officers learned that Ronald Santos had used the victim’s identifying information to get employed at a local business. JPD says Santos was found while at work and was taken to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers say after an interview, Santos was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center, charged with Identity Deception. The press release says the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department helped with translation in this arrest.