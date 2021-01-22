It “took ya’ll so long to come get me,” Local man accused of setting fire to girlfriend’s home

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) — James Quinlan, 45, of Gonzales, is in jail after the conclusion of an investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Quinlan allegedly set “fire to his girlfriend’s home last month,” according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

The fire in question took place in the afternoon hours of Dec. 18, 2020.

The Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a fire at a home located on Wadesboro Rd.

The State Fire Marshal was called to the scene and an investigation showed that “there were several unrelated areas of origin and that the fires were intentionally set.”

Further investigation showed that Quinlan’s girlfriend lived in the home.

Investigators believe that “the couple had been arguing earlier in the day.”

The Gonzales Police Department assisted with the apprehension of the Gonzales native.

After the arrest, “Quinlan provided details about the fire that only the person who set it would know and indicated surprise that it “took ya’ll so long to come get me,” according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

Quinlan is charged with Simple Arson and currently resides in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.