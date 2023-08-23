NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood.

NOPD officers report they received a call around 11:17 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, of a shooting in the 2400 Block of Eads Street.

Upon arrival, they said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

