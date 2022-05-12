RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, with other agencies, conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 1700 block of Highway 183 in Rayville, La.

The warrant stemmed from a multi-parish investigation for stolen property and drug activity.

After discovering several firearms and narcotics during the search, deputies arrested 45-year-old Vincent A. Tedeton.

Vincent A. Tedeton Photo courtesy of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office

Tedeton was transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center and charged with:

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

19 counts of Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon

Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

During the search, deputies also found $2,000 in cash and a large amount of ammunition. His bond was set at $151,000.

This investigation was possible thanks to help from the following agencies:

Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office

East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office

West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office

Louisiana State Police