LACASSINE, La. (KLFY) – Two Jeff Davis people were arrested after getting into a fight with juveniles on the side of a road.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies patrolling on Hwy. 101 in Lacassine, were flagged down by a passerby around 6:27 p.m. Sunday evening. Deputies were informed a fight was in progress in the ditch on the south side of the interstate near the service road. When deputies arrived, they found several juveniles and two adults at the scene. When they attempted to leave, they were ordered to stop.

An investigation revealed the fight began in Oberlin and continued until one vehicle forced the other off the roadway. The two adults exited their vehicle with a whip and a wooden bat and fought with the juveniles.

Raven Leigh Cole , 28, of Lafayette and Hunter Wayne Blanchard, 25 were both arrested and booked into the parish jail.

Blanchard was booked for disturbing the peace by fighting, aggravated assault, aggravated second degree battery, cruelty to juveniles. Cole was booked for cruelty to juveniles, aggravated second degree battery and 3 counts of aggravated assault.