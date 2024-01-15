Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE:

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Channing Garret has been located and is back in police custody, according to deputies.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who escaped custody Monday morning.

Around 4:03 a.m. on Jan. 15, deputies said 39-year-old Channing Garret left the jail.

Garret, who was incarcerated for violating a protective order, forgery and injuring public records, walked out wearing all white and black shoes, according to deputies.

Residents in the area are advised to look out for anyone matching Garret’s description.

Anyone with information on Garret’s location is asked to call 911 immediately.

