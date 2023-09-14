KENNER, La. (WGNO) — An inmate is back in the custody of the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s office after a escaping on Thursday, Sept 14.

According to reports, around 4 p.m. an inmate assaulted a deputy at Ochsner Kenner Hospital and fled the scene.

The inmate was found 15 minutes later in the 3500 block of West Loyola Avenue.

Reports state that the 30-year-old inmate was on a probation hold related to weapon charges.

The deputy reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

