KENNER, La. (WGNO) — An inmate is back in the custody of the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s office after a escaping on Thursday, Sept 14.
According to reports, around 4 p.m. an inmate assaulted a deputy at Ochsner Kenner Hospital and fled the scene.
The inmate was found 15 minutes later in the 3500 block of West Loyola Avenue.
Reports state that the 30-year-old inmate was on a probation hold related to weapon charges.
The deputy reportedly suffered minor injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
