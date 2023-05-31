Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are searching for a teenager who they say escaped from Orleans juvenile court on Wednesday, May 31.

A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the inmate escaped on foot from the vehicle that was transporting him to the facility on Wednesday morning. He was in state custody at the time of his escape.

Sources close to the investigation told WGNO the inmate is Curtis Tassin, a teenager who escaped from the Bridge City Juvenile Detention Center last year.

The NOPD spokesperson said the escapee should be considered armed and dangerous.

