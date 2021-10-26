In Louisiana, a father, a son, and a culture of police abuse

MONROE, La. (AP) — As the Louisiana State Police reel from a federal investigation into the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene and other beating cases, dozens of current and former troopers tell The Associated Press of a culture at the agency of impunity, nepotism and in some cases outright racism.

In one notable case, a top officer who was reprimanded for using the n-word and keeping a Confederate flag in his office rose to second in command, and his son became one of the state’s most violent troopers.

Said one former trooper, “If you’re a part of the good ol’ boy system, there’s no wrong you can do.”

By JIM MUSTIAN and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

A Louisiana State Police trooper attends the funeral of a colleague in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. As the Louisiana State Police reel from a sprawling federal investigation into the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene and other beating cases, dozens of current and former troopers tell The Associated Press of an entrenched culture at the agency of impunity, nepotism and in some cases outright racism. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

FILE – This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss’ body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York bending over with his foot on Ronald Greene’s shoulder after he was taken into custody on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. The video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase, footage authorities refused to release in the two years since Greene died in police custody. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

Former Louisiana State Police Trooper Carl Cavalier stands next to a poster he received when he graduated from the state police academy in 2015, at his home in Houma, La. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Cavalier, who went through the same class with Jacob Brown, described him as “untouchable.” “A select few cadets in the academy carried themselves with a certain swagger, a vibe that said they were sure they’d make it through,” Cavalier said. “They didn’t have any doubts.” (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

Former Louisiana State Police Trooper Carl Cavalier holds his uniform at his home in Houma, La. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Cavalier, a Black state trooper who was once decorated for valor but recently fired in part for criticizing the agency’s handling of brutality cases, says, “If you’re a part of the good ol’ boy system, there’s no wrong you can do. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

FILE – This Dec. 10, 2020, file photo provided by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office shows Louisiana State Police Trooper Jacob Brown. Jacob is the son of Bob Brown, who was a part of the state police’s top brass who would rise to second in command despite being reprimanded years earlier for calling Black colleagues the n-word and hanging a Confederate flag in his office. (Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

Former Louisiana State Police Trooper Carl Cavalier holds the Medal of Valor he was awarded for an action in New Orleans, at his home in Houma, La. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Cavalier, a Black state trooper who was recently fired in part for criticizing the agency’s handling of brutality cases, says, “If you’re a part of the good ol’ boy system, there’s no wrong you can do. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

FILE – In this Friday, May 13, 2019 image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Jacob Brown’s body camera video obtained by The Associated Press, troopers hold down motorist Aaron Larry Bowman during a traffic stop. The graphic video kept secret for more than two years shows a trooper pummeling Bowman 18 times with a flashlight, an attack the trooper defended as “pain compliance.” (Trooper Jacob Brown/Louisiana State Police via AP)

FILE – In this March 2, 2019 image from police dashboard camera video obtained by The Associated Press, Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown slams motorist DeShawn Washington against the hood of a police cruiser during a traffic stop in Ouachita Parish, La., after troopers found marijuana in the trunk of Washington’s car. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

FILE – This May 10, 2019, file photo, provided by the Louisiana State Police shows blood stains on the shield and uniform of Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, in West Monroe, La., after troopers punched, dragged and stunned Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File)