In Golden Meadow, 3 suspected drug dealers arrested after traffic stop

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) — Three residents from Golden Meadow are behind bars after authorities say they were caught with narcotics.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is announcing the arrest of 29-year-old Dwayne Johns, 45-year-old Rickey Cheramie, Jr., and 39-year-old Lacie Cheramie.

All three are considered to be suspected drug dealers after a traffic stop on LA Highway 1 in Mathews last week.





(Images courtesy of Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office)

It all started when narcotics agents saw someone commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Dwayne Johns.

There were two passengers in the car at the time of the traffic stop. They have been identified as Rickey and Lacie Cheramie.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Lacie Cheramie was found to be holding suspected heroin in her hand and was later discovered to have several small bags of heroin on her person.”

With the help of a K-9 unit, deputies were able to find close to 59 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

The Cheramies’ residence was subsequently searched and these items were located by investigators:

More heroin

Digital scales

Other drug paraphernalia

$1,260 in cash

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is providing details about what each suspect is charged with and their bail amount below:

Rickey Cheramie:

Two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

Bail is set at $150,000

Lacie Cheramie:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

Possession of Heroin

Bail is set at $80,000

Dwayne Johns:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

Bail is set at $75,000

All three suspects are currently in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.