NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Kyle Melancon took to social media Wednesday night to let his fans know he was okay. Melancon is the drummer for the Imagination Movers, and Wednesday night he was confronted by a carjacker.

“Just got carjacked. Gun in my face,” Melancon writes in his post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I’m in total shock right now but grateful to be alive.”

Just got carjacked. Gun in my face. In front of my house. Five steps from a coffee shop with at least thirty people outside. I'm in total shock right now but grateful to be alive. If you're thinking about replying with "that's why New Orleans sucks" or whatever just…don't. — Kyle Melancon (@KylePlaysDrums) September 7, 2023

According to police, Melancon’s attacker was just getting started. A little more than two hours later, the gunman used the stolen SUV to approach four people at the corner of Carondelet and Perdido streets where he robbed all of them at gunpoint and fired a shot in their direction as they ran away.

A little after 1:00 this morning (Sept. 7), police on patrol along Chef Menteur Highway spotted the stolen SUV outside of a business in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, there was one man inside the vehicle. He was detained and arrested after he was determined to be the suspect in the two prior night’s attacks.

Late this morning, Melancon again posted on social media to let everyone know the latest developments.

“The car has been found! Thank y’all so much for your concern,” Melancon’s post reads.

Police identify the suspect in the case as 40-year-old Dewitt Madison. They say he was booked with a list of charges including armed robbery and attempted murder. According to court records, his bond was set at $1,090,000.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts